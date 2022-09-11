Action and Ambition
Ryan Bloomer is Shaping The World of Fintech, Work, and Health By Supporting Mission-Driven Entrepreneurs
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ryan Bloomer, the Founder and Managing Partner of K50 Ventures, the most trusted first-check investor for mission-driven founders building a better future for the 99%. They invest up to $2M in pre-seed and seed-stage companies in the US and LATAM that focus on improving access, affordability, and well-being across the categories of Health, Finance, and Work & Learning. Since 2016, they have invested in 170+ companies, including Groww, Mammoth Biosciences, Self, Tul, Frubana, Kueski, Fintual, Valon, Real, Osana Salud, June Homes, among others. In addition to K50, Ryan is also a founding partner and advisor of Kairos HQ, a venture studio that co-founded Cera, Rhino, Bilt, Alloy, and Little Spoon. Tune in to learn more!