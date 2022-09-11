Ryan Bloomer is Shaping The World of Fintech, Work, and Health By Supporting Mission-Driven Entrepreneurs

Azhar Siddiqui, Co-Founder, and CEO of RepStack Improves The Digital Journey of Agencies By Placing Talented Virtual Assistants in Key Roles

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Azhar Siddiqui, Co-Founder, and CEO of RepStack, a fast-paced start-up focused on improving the digital journey of agencies based in the US and Canada. They bring experienced and pre-qualified candidates and resources with marketing, sales, and design experience to help grow your sales and improve your in-house marketing skills. Their goal is to enable digital marketing agency owners to step back from the day-to-day of the agencies while activating massive growth by strategically placing their Virtual Assistants in key roles inside the digital marketing agency.