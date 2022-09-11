Action and Ambition
Flavia Leal Helps People Reinvent Themselves Through Education
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Flavia Leal, the founder of Flavia Leal Beauty School, which transforms lives through education by preparing students for the State Board Examination and licensing in Aesthetics and Nails. They offer students more opportunities to enter a new career, improve their knowledge and conquer their professional dream. They believe that the foundation of success is a strong character built with respect, appearance, and professionalism. Flavia supports students and helps them conquer their dreams. Tune in to learn more!