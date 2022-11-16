Ryan Williams Provides Individuals and Institutions Access To Previously Inaccessible Real Estate and Alternative Investments

Tre Lucas is Transforming How E-commerce Stores Market and Sell Their Products With Designed-To-Scale 3D and AR Experiences

In this episode, we are joined by Tre Lucas, the co-founder, and CEO of levAR, a leading-edge Augmented Reality, and 3D Product Visualization platform that empowers brands through creating and distributing immersive shopping and product experiences. Before founding levAR, Tre served as the President of Concepts, where he brought expertise in growth strategy, brand positioning, and operational excellence to help grow the international sneaker boutique to its eventual sale to Zappos. At Concepts, Tre was an early advocate of advanced technologies like augmented reality within the retail setting and has applied that expertise to levAR’s development and growth. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!