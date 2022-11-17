



Action and Ambition

Priya Kumari Uses Books To Promote Peace Education, Emotional Hygiene, and The Science of Well-Being By Sharing Stories From Under-Represented Indian and Asian Cultures

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Priya Kumari, an award-winning children's author and the founder of Eternal Tree books, an independent publishing house that creates books inspired by Indian culture and native traditions for global distribution. Their most popular book, Leaf Talks Peace: Buddha’s Message of Harmony, is the first ever picture book by an Indian author to be endorsed by The Dalai Lama. Priya’s mission is to publish uplifting books created by visionary authors and artists of all ages to share stories from under-represented Indian and Asian cultures promoting peace education, emotional hygiene, the science of well-being, and cultural competence. Tune in to learn more!