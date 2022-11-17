David Kwartler Help Secure Personal Injury Settlements and Verdicts

The Key To Becoming A Great Writer With Philip E. Barrington, The Author of Who Okayed This?! The Riveting Life of Grant Davis

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Philip E. Barrington, an Internationally acclaimed award-winning author. In his latest novel, Who Okayed This?! The Riveting Life of Grant Davis, he presents the story of a man in crisis. Barrington reveals a suspense-driven plot centered on a man named Grant Davis. Grant wakes up one morning to discover his life has been turned on its head, and at the root of the upheaval are the people he trusted the most. Running for his life, Grant must piece together clues to figure out who is behind the effort to ruin him. Barrington aims to highlight how quickly circumstances can change. He says, "It's a rollercoaster ride of how someone's life can be turned upside down in a split second!" Tune in to learn more!