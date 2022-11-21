Action and Ambition
The Love of Marketing and Creating Successful Brands With Nancy Chan, the CEO of Epion Brands
In this episode, we are joined by Nancy Chan, the CEO of Epion Brands, the makers of Kori Krill Oil, a multi-benefit Omega-3 supplement sourced from Antarctic krill. She is a veteran marketer who has successfully created brand love across diverse categories, including Food, Personal Care, and Beauty for brands like Dove, Knorr, Nexxus Hair Care, and eos. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!