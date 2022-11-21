Action and Ambition
Remotebase is solving the developer hiring challenge
In this episode we meet Qasim Salam, the CEO and co-founder of Remotebase, a recruitment marketplace for developers and engineers. The company recently announced a $2.1m funding round as they launched a new hiring platform for all businesses called Talently. We will hear more about how it helps developers find job opportunities while inviting tech recruiters and hiring managers to seek dedicated remote developer teams by exploring more than 60,000 pre-vetted developer profiles on the go. The app presents the closest match to customer requirements and immediately locks interviews with those developers so that companies can save 100s of hours of their time finding, vetting and hiring the candidates.