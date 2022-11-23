Kjeld Schigt On Refreshing Your Life With Surfing and Reconnecting To Nature

Andrew Evans Helps Leaders Succeed By Equipping Them With The Appropriate Tools, Mindset, and Habits Needed in Our World Today

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Andrew Evans, a serial entrepreneur and the host of the Ace Weekly Podcast that guide aspiring leaders toward the higher versions of themselves. Andrew’s mission is to support the shift in human consciousness on the planet by equipping others with the tools, mindset, and habits needed today. He is also the founder of a Real Estate Fund building hotels and healing centers worldwide. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!