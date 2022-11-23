Action and Ambition
Kjeld Schigt On Refreshing Your Life With Surfing and Reconnecting To Nature
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Kjeld Schigt, Owner of Kalon Surf, a resort experience for people to relax, learn to surf, and reconnect to nature. Schigt has built Kalon alongside his wife, Silene, and they are enriching the community of Costa Rica and all who visit them. Before starting Kalon, Kjeld lived all over the globe while working for multinational companies such as BP, Heineken, and Unilever. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!