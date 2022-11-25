



Action and Ambition

Curt Marvis Helps Top Brands Engage With Audiences In The US and Globally Across All Social Platforms

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Curt Marvis, the Co-Founder and CEO of QYOU Media which operates in India and the United States, producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. They curate, produce and distribute premium content in India, including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT, and mobile platforms. They manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands in the United States. Curt is also recognized globally for his vast and successful experience in traditional and digital media and his pioneering efforts in digital distribution. He previously served as Lionsgate’s President of Digital Media, where he helped guide the company’s broad spectrum of digital distribution agreements. Tune in to learn more!