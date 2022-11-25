Action and Ambition
Joe Ochal Delivers Eco-Friendly Chimney and Fireplace Repairs, Inspection, and Cleanings To Keep Families Safe
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Joe Ochal, the Founder of The Chimney Scientists, a full-service chimney and fireplace company based in southeastern Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia, which provides general services, including chimney and fireplace repairs, inspections, and cleanings. They also sell and install high-quality fireplace enhancements, such as gas inserts, wood stoves, and even firewood in bulk. Beyond their services, the Chimney Scientists is committed to providing full training and certifications to their employees and are helping tackle critical issues, locally and abroad, from watershed testing for healthier ecosystems to reducing emissions from burning firewood to improving health care access in West Africa. Tune in to learn more!