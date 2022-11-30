Action and Ambition
Amol Sion on New Treatments For Pain: Non-Addictive, 100% Effective, and Unique
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Amol Sion, a world-renowned pain management specialist that has discovered a new way to block a nerve using a new type of spinal cord stimulator. This type of nerve stimulator has been shown to drop pain scores down to zero in multiple patients in studies. It would be transformative for the industry if this could be proven with larger-scale studies. He is an inventor who has developed multiple pain management medications that are non-addicting, nonsedating, and multiple medical devices. He has also been recognized as one of America’s Top Doctors multiple times and is the recipient of the Patient’s Choice Award, an honor given only to the top 1% of physicians in the country. Tune in to learn more!