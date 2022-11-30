Action and Ambition
Gearing Up and Surviving On The Healthcare Battlefield With Dr. Darwin Hale, Founder of Advocate Health Advisors
In this episode, we are joined by Dr. Darwin Hale, the Founder of Advocate Health Advisors, which focuses on advising and supporting independent insurance agents on the relationship between health, lifestyle, and the proper insurance plan. Currently, the company serves over 100,000 clients and 4,000 agents across 50 states, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Advocate Health has implemented grass-roots advocacy programs designed to educate veterans’ service organizations within the community, enabling them to better assist veterans with their benefits and how best to access and use those resources. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!