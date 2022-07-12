Action and Ambition
David Hochman Ensures Success in Swing Trading By Providing Options and Stocks With The Highest Probability of Success
In this episode, we are joined by David Hochman, the VP of analytics at BuyAlerts.com, a platform that provides its members with swing trade alerts for options and stocks. He is part of a trading team of professional analysts with a proven track record overseeing and discussing every trade to ensure the highest probability of success. Before joining BuyAlerts, he worked at ForeFront Capital, then at Credit Suisse, where he worked alongside the CrossFinder dark pool HFT team. David has always defined his edge based on the numbers. Tune in to learn more!