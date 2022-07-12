Action and Ambition
Fredrick Hendriksen Protects and Enhance Lives Through Proven Clean Air Technology
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Fredrick Hendriksen, Co-founder of Rensair, a UK-based company that protects and enhances lives through clean air. The Rensair air purifier was developed by his father, Henrik Hendriksen, a highly experienced Danish ventilation engineer, to meet the strict air quality requirements of Scandinavian hospitals. After a career split between building and scaling companies in Asia and financial services at Morgan Stanley, Frederik - along with twin brother and fellow Co-founder Christian - have expanded the company’s operations in Europe, North America, and Asia to meet commercial demand driven by the Coronavirus pandemic. Tune in to learn more!