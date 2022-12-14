Inesa Ponomariovate Teaches People To Harness The Power of Nature To Restore Their Health and Well-Being
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Inesa Ponomariovate, a holistic health practitioner and an expert on hemp and CBD. She is also the Founder and CEO of Nesa's Hemp, a dominant player in the CBDa hemp oil industry. Nesa's is the world’s first-ever full-spectrum CBDa Hemp Oil. It is created through a unique process to preserve all the healing compounds of the hemp plant, which bring optimal health and healing and restore the body to its natural state. Inesa’s mission is to change the world by teaching people to harness the power of Nature, like she did, to restore their health and well-being. Tune in to learn more!
Starting a business can feel daunting and confusing, but it doesn't have to be. Launch Your Business with Terry Rice provides emerging entrepreneurs with the critical guidance needed to start a business, save time and avoid burnout.
Franchising 101 is brought to you by FranCoach. FranCoach has a team of franchise experts that are here to help both the first-time business owner as well as the seasoned entrepreneur find the perfect business opportunity
Marc Randolph, veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, works directly with entrepreneurs who have been told “that will never work,” helping them turn their nascent or struggling businesses into sustainable companies.
Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
Inesa Ponomariovate Teaches People To Harness The Power of Nature To Restore Their Health and Well-Being
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Inesa Ponomariovate, a holistic health practitioner and an expert on hemp and CBD. She is also the Founder and CEO of Nesa's Hemp, a dominant player in the CBDa hemp oil industry. Nesa's is the world’s first-ever full-spectrum CBDa Hemp Oil. It is created through a unique process to preserve all the healing compounds of the hemp plant, which bring optimal health and healing and restore the body to its natural state. Inesa’s mission is to change the world by teaching people to harness the power of Nature, like she did, to restore their health and well-being. Tune in to learn more!
Randy G. Howell On The Difference Between Living Within Truth Verses Living Within A Lie
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Randy G. Howell Jr, a life coach, mentor and public speaker who focuses on assisting individuals in Life, Business and Relationship by helping them to recognize and live within their truth. He is also the founder of the Haus of Howell and creator of the signature 'S.I.M.S. Approach', which helps individuals in their personal and professional lives via exclusive online coaching and mentoring sessions. He recently released a new book called The Truth of the Matter Is. Tune in to learn more!
Aj Osborne Provides Accredited Investors a Vehicle To Diversify Their Real Estate Investments Into The Self-Storage Space
In this episode, we are joined by Aj Osborne, an American entrepreneur, businessman, and investor who owns and manages his self-storage portfolio of over $212 million of assets through his companies Cedar Creek Wealth, Bitterroot Holdings, and Clearwater Benefits. Cedar Creek Capital is a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm specializing in acquiring, developing, and managing self-storage facilities. It drives shareholder values through operational synergies throughout their entities. Tune in to learn more!
Larry Leonard and Sukaina Rajani Help Change Lives By Creating Apparels That Make People Feel Confident and Bold
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today are Larry Leonard and Sukaina Rajani, the co-founders of DBS Living, fitness apparel "Made for Courage," inspiring the world to live boldly. They have created a new activewear line hoping to inspire people to "DBS" or "Don't Be Scared." The DBS community is all about inspiring you to go beyond. So they decided your bold life should be paired with bold apparel. Tune in to learn more!
John Seaman On How We Can Change Our Culture and Perspective on Blue Color Work
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is John Seaman, an Entrepreneur, Speaker, Influencer, and Podcast Host on the Grinding For Greatness Podcast. John has a great story and an abundance of compelling knowledge to discuss all things' construction, specifically on how one can benefit from a career path in a similar field. Since an image created by Western Society has dampened the demand for blue-collar workers, blue-collar jobs do not receive the respect they deserve, and John is dedicated to changing that. Tune in to learn more!
AMIT is Transforming The Educational Landscape in Israel By Providing Specific Programs To Meet The Needs of Specific Populations
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition podcast! Joining us today is Audrey Trachtman, the National President of AMIT Children, the number-one educational network in Israel. Before AMIT, Trachtman had a long career in international finance. Today, Audrey is spearheading AMIT’s 15-year commitment and $70 million investment to bring the AMIT Kfar Batya campus to Ra’anana, Israel. Tune in to learn more!
Kerri McKinney Helps People Take Back Their Power and Learn To Love Themselves Unconditionally
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Kerri Mckinney, a writer, Intuitive Healer, and Sober Coach passionate about helping others reclaim their power and take back control of their life. In her recently published co-authored book “Depression Lied to Me,” Kerri gives readers a glimpse into her troubled past as she shares her struggles with addiction and how she turned to alcohol in an attempt to fill the dark internal void that she continued to run from for many years. After two failed marriages and an unexpected alcohol-induced diagnosis, Kerri finally got sober, discovered meditation, and started facing her fears; she founded the Self-love Movement and now inspires others to embrace going inward to start their self-love healing journey too. Tune in to learn more!
Joshua Jahani Provides Access To Commercial and Financial Opportunities to Middle Eastern and African markets For North American Companies
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Joshua Jahani, the Founder and Director of Jahani and Associates, a leading lower-middle market investment bank for North American companies seeking access to Middle Eastern and African markets. Their deep relationships in the Middle East and Africa gives clients unparalleled access to commercial and financial opportunity. The firm also provides mergers and acquisitions advisory, private placement and commercialization, fund advisory, and global trade services to clients worldwide. Tune in to learn more!
Griffin Graham On Rising Above Life’s Challenges Despite Extreme Adversity
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Griffin Graham, Co-Founder, and President of Community Nest Foundation, dedicated to the betterment of disenfranchised individuals. Griffin has an inspiring personal story in which he rose above life’s challenges despite adversity throughout his youth. He grew up in Brooklyn, New York, in an impoverished and abusive home environment and a community where he faced devastating trauma. Rather than be a victim of circumstances, he used these challenging times as a call to make positive changes in the lives of others. Tune in to learn more!
The BuyAlerts team reveals how to use unusual option flow to prosper in swing trading.
In this episode, we are joined by David Hochman, the VP of analytics at BuyAlerts.com, a platform that provides its members with swing trade alerts for options and stocks. He is part of a trading team of professional analysts with a proven track record overseeing and discussing every trade to ensure the highest probability of success. Before joining BuyAlerts, he worked at ForeFront Capital, then at Credit Suisse, where he worked alongside the CrossFinder dark pool HFT team. David has always defined his edge based on the numbers. Tune in to learn more!
Frederik Hendriksen Protects and Enhance Lives Through Proven Clean Air Technology
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Frederik Hendriksen, Co-founder of Rensair, a UK-based company that protects and enhances lives through clean air. The Rensair air purifier was developed by his father, Henrik Hendriksen, a highly experienced Danish ventilation engineer, to meet the strict air quality requirements of Scandinavian hospitals. After a career split between building and scaling companies in Asia and financial services at Morgan Stanley, Frederik - along with twin brother and fellow Co-founder Christian - have expanded the company’s operations in Europe, North America, and Asia to meet commercial demand driven by the Coronavirus pandemic. Tune in to learn more!
Andy Ross On The Need To Protect Yourself, Your Family, Your Neighbours, or Even A Room Full of Strangers
In this episode, we are joined by Andy Ross, The epitome of the American Dream, who has built an empire on his electric personality and abilities as a singer/songwriter, entrepreneur, bow hunter, car enthusiast, and entertainer. His patriotic country-rock sound has been featured on radio stations around the globe, with his signature song “American Rebel” laying the foundation for the launch of his company under the same name. American Rebel builds one of the most desirable residential safes on the market. It also offers concealed carry items like jackets, backpacks, and more, keeping your firearm covered and safe with its Proprietary Protection Pocket. Tune in to learn more!
Amol Sion on New Treatments For Pain: Non-Addictive, 100% Effective, and Unique
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Amol Sion, a world-renowned pain management specialist that has discovered a new way to block a nerve using a new type of spinal cord stimulator. This type of nerve stimulator has been shown to drop pain scores down to zero in multiple patients in studies. It would be transformative for the industry if this could be proven with larger-scale studies. He is an inventor who has developed multiple pain management medications that are non-addicting, nonsedating, and multiple medical devices. He has also been recognized as one of America’s Top Doctors multiple times and is the recipient of the Patient’s Choice Award, an honor given only to the top 1% of physicians in the country. Tune in to learn more!
Gearing Up and Surviving On The Healthcare Battlefield With Dr. Darwin Hale, Founder of Advocate Health Advisors
In this episode, we are joined by Dr. Darwin Hale, the Founder of Advocate Health Advisors, which focuses on advising and supporting independent insurance agents on the relationship between health, lifestyle, and the proper insurance plan. Currently, the company serves over 100,000 clients and 4,000 agents across 50 states, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Advocate Health has implemented grass-roots advocacy programs designed to educate veterans’ service organizations within the community, enabling them to better assist veterans with their benefits and how best to access and use those resources. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!
Gil Villavecer Helps Dentists Become More Successiful By Providing Them With The Best Products To Give Their Patients Amazing Results
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Gil Villavecer, Partner of Frontier Dental Laboratories, the premier cosmetic dentistry laboratory in the US, UK, and Canada. Frontier manufactures world-class dental prosthetics for smile makeovers, veneers, crowns, bridges, and dental implants. Its technicians are obsessively studying the form, color, and shade to make a patient’s teeth better than the originals. They work with the most innovative technologies and materials, making each tooth beautiful and the best! Tune in to learn more!
Vanessa Lau Helps Creators and CEOs Supercharge Their Income, Influence, and Impact Through Social Media
In this episode, we are joined by Vanessa Lau, an online entrepreneur, social media educator, and content marketing expert. She teaches new entrepreneurs how to build their influence and scale their businesses using the power of social media. After quitting her 9-5, she started a YouTube channel. She amassed a digital reach of 600k+ subscribers on YouTube and over 200k+ followers on Instagram, all while building a multi-million-dollar digital education business. Today she's passionate about helping creators and entrepreneurs tap into the social media space so they can monetize their expertise and create global impact. Tune in to learn more!
Curt Marvis Helps Top Brands Engage With Audiences In The US and Globally Across All Social Platforms
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Curt Marvis, the Co-Founder and CEO of QYOU Media which operates in India and the United States, producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. They curate, produce and distribute premium content in India, including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT, and mobile platforms. They manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands in the United States. Curt is also recognized globally for his vast and successful experience in traditional and digital media and his pioneering efforts in digital distribution. He previously served as Lionsgate’s President of Digital Media, where he helped guide the company’s broad spectrum of digital distribution agreements. Tune in to learn more!
Joe Ochal Delivers Eco-Friendly Chimney and Fireplace Repairs, Inspection, and Cleanings To Keep Families Safe
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Joe Ochal, the Founder of The Chimney Scientists, a full-service chimney and fireplace company based in southeastern Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia, which provides general services, including chimney and fireplace repairs, inspections, and cleanings. They also sell and install high-quality fireplace enhancements, such as gas inserts, wood stoves, and even firewood in bulk. Beyond their services, the Chimney Scientists is committed to providing full training and certifications to their employees and are helping tackle critical issues, locally and abroad, from watershed testing for healthier ecosystems to reducing emissions from burning firewood to improving health care access in West Africa. Tune in to learn more!
Ej Saunders, CEO of Blaze Digital Solutions, Builds and Executes Marketing Strategies That Double Business Revenues in 12 Months or Less
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ej Saunders, the CEO of Blaze Digital Solutions, a digital marketing team that builds profitable digital ad experiences for small businesses. Ej and his team are passionate about driving positive change and delivering results, approaching every campaign and strategy focused on developing relationships and bringing the highest value to their clients and those who interact with their ads. Tune in to learn more!
Darrell Martin Smoothens Trader’s Financial Struggles With Apex Trader Funding
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Darrell Martin, the founder of Apex Trader Funding, a community of traders that believe in helping others trade well. He has accomplished success in trading models getting $300,000 in payouts with just one funding company, and set out to make a better one where he was not capped. They offer among the easiest to pass, lowest cost, highest contract plans with the fewest rules to empower you to move forward to a performance account so you can get paid. Tune in to learn more!
Kjeld Schigt On Refreshing Your Life With Surfing and Reconnecting To Nature
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Kjeld Schigt, Owner of Kalon Surf, a resort experience for people to relax, learn to surf, and reconnect to nature. Schigt has built Kalon alongside his wife, Silene, and they are enriching the community of Costa Rica and all who visit them. Before starting Kalon, Kjeld lived all over the globe while working for multinational companies such as BP, Heineken, and Unilever. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!
Chris Troka Helps Businesses Unlock Their Full Potential With The Tools and Tech Within Focused-Biz
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Chris Troka, the Founder and CEO of Focused-Biz, offering a 14-in-1 business app and digital marketing to help start and grow businesses. He strives to help other entrepreneurs with their businesses by providing website and marketing services to help them scale. His advice to business owners is, “You need to remove the friction between your prospect and you. Engage in more touch points with personalized marketing. Make it easier to connect and buy. Make the experience personal.” Tune in to learn more!
Andrew Evans Helps Leaders Succeed By Equipping Them With The Appropriate Tools, Mindset, and Habits Needed in Our World Today
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Andrew Evans, a serial entrepreneur and the host of the Ace Weekly Podcast that guide aspiring leaders toward the higher versions of themselves. Andrew’s mission is to support the shift in human consciousness on the planet by equipping others with the tools, mindset, and habits needed today. He is also the founder of a Real Estate Fund building hotels and healing centers worldwide. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!
The Love of Marketing and Creating Successful Brands With Nancy Chan, the CEO of Epion Brands
In this episode, we are joined by Nancy Chan, the CEO of Epion Brands, the makers of Kori Krill Oil, a multi-benefit Omega-3 supplement sourced from Antarctic krill. She is a veteran marketer who has successfully created brand love across diverse categories, including Food, Personal Care, and Beauty for brands like Dove, Knorr, Nexxus Hair Care, and eos. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!
Remotebase is solving the developer hiring challenge
In this episode we meet Qasim Salam, the CEO and co-founder of Remotebase, a recruitment marketplace for developers and engineers. The company recently announced a $2.1m funding round as they launched a new hiring platform for all businesses called Talently. We will hear more about how it helps developers find job opportunities while inviting tech recruiters and hiring managers to seek dedicated remote developer teams by exploring more than 60,000 pre-vetted developer profiles on the go. The app presents the closest match to customer requirements and immediately locks interviews with those developers so that companies can save 100s of hours of their time finding, vetting and hiring the candidates.
The Key To Becoming A Great Writer With Philip E. Barrington, The Author of Who Okayed This?! The Riveting Life of Grant Davis
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Philip E. Barrington, an Internationally acclaimed award-winning author. In his latest novel, Who Okayed This?! The Riveting Life of Grant Davis, he presents the story of a man in crisis. Barrington reveals a suspense-driven plot centered on a man named Grant Davis. Grant wakes up one morning to discover his life has been turned on its head, and at the root of the upheaval are the people he trusted the most. Running for his life, Grant must piece together clues to figure out who is behind the effort to ruin him. Barrington aims to highlight how quickly circumstances can change. He says, "It's a rollercoaster ride of how someone's life can be turned upside down in a split second!" Tune in to learn more!
Priya Kumari Uses Books To Promote Peace Education, Emotional Hygiene, and The Science of Well-Being By Sharing Stories From Under-Represented Indian and Asian Cultures
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Priya Kumari, an award-winning children's author and the founder of Eternal Tree books, an independent publishing house that creates books inspired by Indian culture and native traditions for global distribution. Their most popular book, Leaf Talks Peace: Buddha’s Message of Harmony, is the first ever picture book by an Indian author to be endorsed by The Dalai Lama. Priya’s mission is to publish uplifting books created by visionary authors and artists of all ages to share stories from under-represented Indian and Asian cultures promoting peace education, emotional hygiene, the science of well-being, and cultural competence. Tune in to learn more!
David Kwartler Help Secure Personal Injury Settlements and Verdicts
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is David Kwartler, the CEO of Kwartler Manus, LLC., a personal injury law firm that started with two lawyers renting shared office space and has grown to over 40 employees in multiple offices. They have represented thousands of clients and secured many seven-figure settlements and verdicts. Their primary focus is on client satisfaction and efficiencies, using best-in-class technologies to accomplish those objectives. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!
Tre Lucas is Transforming How E-commerce Stores Market and Sell Their Products With Designed-To-Scale 3D and AR Experiences
In this episode, we are joined by Tre Lucas, the co-founder, and CEO of levAR, a leading-edge Augmented Reality, and 3D Product Visualization platform that empowers brands through creating and distributing immersive shopping and product experiences. Before founding levAR, Tre served as the President of Concepts, where he brought expertise in growth strategy, brand positioning, and operational excellence to help grow the international sneaker boutique to its eventual sale to Zappos. At Concepts, Tre was an early advocate of advanced technologies like augmented reality within the retail setting and has applied that expertise to levAR’s development and growth. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!
Ryan Williams Provides Individuals and Institutions Access To Previously Inaccessible Real Estate and Alternative Investments
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ryan Williams, the Founder, Executive Chairman, and Co-Chairman of the Global Investment Committee at Cadre, a groundbreaking commercial real estate investment platform that offers institutional and individual investors the opportunity to access expertly curated real estate opportunities. Cadre offers lower minimums, lower fees, and unprecedented potential for liquidity to its investors, institutions, and individuals. Cadre's data-driven and transparent investment platform opens participation in a historically opaque and illiquid asset class. Tune in to learn more!
Inesa Ponomariovate Teaches People To Harness The Power of Nature To Restore Their Health and Well-Being
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Inesa Ponomariovate, a holistic health practitioner and an expert on hemp and CBD. She is also the Founder and CEO of Nesa's Hemp, a dominant player in the CBDa hemp oil industry. Nesa's is the world’s first-ever full-spectrum CBDa Hemp Oil. It is created through a unique process to preserve all the healing compounds of the hemp plant, which bring optimal health and healing and restore the body to its natural state. Inesa’s mission is to change the world by teaching people to harness the power of Nature, like she did, to restore their health and well-being. Tune in to learn more!