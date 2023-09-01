Podcast / Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Sandro Piancone is Disrupting Tobacco With Hemp and CBD Smokables
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Sandro Piancone, the President and CEO of Hempacco (Nasdaq: HPCO), a Hemp Cigarette innovator that he founded in 2019 that's disrupting the $1 Trillion tobacco industry with a portfolio of CBD and CBG functional hemp cigarettes. Hempacco’s profit centers include private label agreements, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of their brands using patented counter displays and six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes. Besides owning and manufacturing its own name brand, Hempacco also provides private-label services for smokable products and CBD automated retail concepts with vending machines. Tune in to learn more!
