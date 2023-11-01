Action and Ambition
Bill Pulte is Bringing Joy To the Internet By Helping People With Critical Needs and Terminal Illness
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Bill Pulte, a philanthropist, serial entrepreneur, and the grandson of billionaire William J. Pulte Jr, who founded the construction company PulteGroup which grew into one of the largest home construction companies in the United States with over 1 million homes built. In 2019, Pulte started the #TwitterPhilanthropy trend. He aimed to get people to switch from traditional charity to online donations. He uses the movement to raise money for charitable causes and find deserving Twitter users for his donations. His recipients include single moms, homeless veterans, and others who might need financial assistance. Don’t miss a thing. Tune in to learn more!