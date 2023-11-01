Action and Ambition
RWS Entertainment Group, The Home To The Largest Live Production Facilities in New York and London
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ryan Stana, The Founder and CEO of RWS Entertainment Group, a New York-based experiential company that creates award-winning activations through technology, performance, branded experiences, and live events worldwide for the attractions and leisure industries. At an early age, Ryan was inspired by his entrepreneurial parents and formed RWS Entertainment Group in 2003. Since then, RWS' has created moments of surprise and delight for audiences on six of the world's seven continents and all the oceans in between. Tune in to learn more!