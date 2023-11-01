Action and Ambition
Heather Goldman On Creating Wealth and Opportunities in the Global Capital Markets and Technology
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Heather Goldman, a 25+ year global capital markets and technology executive. Heather is part of the executive leadership team of EQBR Holdings, creator of the world’s first blockchain technology with seamless commercialized integration, expanding its products and services from Asia into the Americas. She currently serves as a director/trustee for global fund complexes managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group and Oaktree Capital Management. She advises BSS Capital, a leading Tel Aviv based placement agent. In her philanthropic endeavors, Heather serves as a board director for The Gesher Foundation USA. She also served as a water resource management US Peace Corps Volunteer in Mali, West Africa. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!