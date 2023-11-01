Action and Ambition
Maria Santiago Helps Medical Students Share Their Care in America With Home Health Aide Training Institute
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Maria Santiago, The CEO and Director of Home Health Aide Training Institute, specializing in home health aid training for students in the medical field. Their staff of skilled, registered nurses has several years of experience and offers friendly, helpful service. She recently won the Presidential Tribute of Excellence Award, and her team has taught over 3,000 students to date. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!