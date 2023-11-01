Action and Ambition
Lauren Fernandez Incubates and Accelerates Emerging First Casual Restaurant Brands
In this episode, we are joined by Lauren Fernandez, the Founder and CEO of Full Course, a restaurant development and investment firm that accelerates emerging fast-casual restaurant brands by guiding restaurant owners through a process of optimization, strategic growth planning and development, and supporting investment for rapid expansion. As an industry veteran who generates new revenue streams for companies by utilizing her expertise spanning all aspects of restaurant and franchise operations and development, consumer product development, and brand licensing, Ms. Fernandez brings to her clients and the board room multi-national experience in heavily regulated markets, including international mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. Tune in to learn more!