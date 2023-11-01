Action and Ambition
Meet Drew Wolfer, The Creator of PreSend, The ONLY Cryptocurrency Transaction Protection Software Known to Mankind!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Drew Wolfer, The Co-Founder, and CEO of PreSend, the first multi-chain, fully integrated wallet software to assume the burden and responsibility of ensuring that transferred funds across the blockchain arrive successfully at the recipient’s wallet address on the correct blockchain, while also stopping transactions that are sent on incorrect chains. PreSend protects cryptocurrency wallet users from losing money by transferring tokens/coins to/via unsupported or incompatible blockchain ecosystems. With this software, never again will a user “accidentally” send a token/coin on the wrong chain and lose it forever. Tune in to learn more!