Action and Ambition
Keisha Perry Walker On The Journey To Becoming a Successful Attorney
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Keisha Perry Walker, an attorney who practices in the areas of entertainment, Corporate, and Real Estate Law, as well as Business Strategy and Consulting. Ms. Perry is a 2004 graduate of The University of Tennessee, College of Law, and currently practices in the State of Georgia. In 1997, Mrs. Perry was the first African-American to graduate from The Hutchison School since its inception in 1902. Tune in to learn more about her story!