Action and Ambition
Lara Rahib, The Ecom Wolf, Teaches Entrepreneurs How To Make Millions in a Year
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Lara Rahib, an Ecom Expert and the CEO of Ecom Wolfpack, which coaches those trying to escape their 9-5 jobs on how to make a passive and healthy income by selling online to earn six figures and beyond. Despite only joining the coaching world a few years ago, she has helped transition over 800 people from traditional jobs into passive income-generating e-commerce careers. She even has a guarantee that if her mentee doesn’t make $2K per month at the end of their program, her team will stay on and guide them until this level of profit is flowing. Tune in to learn more!