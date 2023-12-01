Dirty Money Trailer





Dirty Money

Dirty Money is a new white-collar crime podcast series from Entrepreneur Media. Each episode features the filthy tales of legendary scammers, con artists, and money-hungry crooks who stop at nothing to bilk their marks of millions. Hosted by Entrepreneur editors Dan Bova and Jon Small, the podcast takes a deep dive into the minds behind the crimes. Subjects include: Lou Pearlman (Backstreet Boys, N Sync) Adam Neumann (WeWork) Eddie Antar (Crazy Eddie) The Hollywood Con Queen Dennis Kozlowski (Tyco Industries) Super Mario (Greek shipping tycoon) …and more. Subscribe now and catch new episodes every other Thursday starting January 12, 2023.