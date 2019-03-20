Finding Mastery
Kevin Harlan, Sports Play By Play Announcer
This week’s conversation is with Kevin Harlan, a well renowned sports television and radio broadcaster.If you’ve watched just about any sporting event over the last few years, you’re familiar with Kevin’s voice.This is his 34th consecutive season broadcasting the NFL and his 31st season broadcasting the NBA, currently as a play-by-play announcer for the NBA on TNT.Kevin is in his ninth season as the full-time voice of Monday Night Football on Westwood One and recently called his ninth straight Super Bowl for the network.He also currently calls play-by-play for CBS Sports’ coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.Kevin is one of the best in his field yet he’s no stranger to criticism.As someone who works in a very public line of work, he’s constantly hearing it from fans and his peers.We discuss how he manages that criticism – the delicate balance between being open to feedback and caring too much what others think.What stood out to me in this conversation is Kevin’s ability to separate who he is from what he does.Kevin started broadcasting at the age of 14.Typically someone who’s been at it for that long can find it hard to identify as anything other than that “thing” they’ve tied their life’s efforts to. This episode is brought to you by:Athletic Greens: The most complete supplement for a better you. With 75 ingredients covering 11 areas of health, it gives you the optimum nutrition you need to perform your best, everyday.Receive a free 20-count travel pack of Athletic Greens (valued at $99) with any purchase!Claim here: athleticgreens.com/findingmastery