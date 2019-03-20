Finding Mastery
Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors Head Coach
This week's conversation is with Steve Kerr, head coach of the Golden State Warriors.Currently in his fifth season as head coach, Steve has guided the club through four of the most prolific seasons in NBA history with a list of accomplishments that includes:Three NBA championshipsFour-straight NBA Finals appearancesThe NBA's single-season wins record (73)An NBA Coach of the Year award (2015-16)Four of the five winningest seasons in franchise historySteve, who won five NBA championships during a 15-year playing career, now owns eight championships as either a player or coach, becoming the first to win three NBA titles as a player and three as a coach.So I think it's clear – Steve understands winning but he's searching for something beyond that.He has made it a point to revolve the Warriors' culture around joy.In this conversation, we discuss how Steve went about building the Warriors' culture, what he's most hungry for, and his biggest challenge at the moment – finding a way to keep the Warriors motivated and playing with joy after they've already experienced so much previous success.Steve is one of the brightest minds in the game of basketball and I think you're going to love his insights on not just basketball, but life as a whole.