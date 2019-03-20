Finding Mastery
Scott Kriens, 1440 Multiversity Co-Founder
This week's conversation is with Scott Kriens, chairman and former CEO of Juniper Networks.Scott has been in the technology industry for more than 35 years.Holding early roles at Burroughs Corp and Tandem, Scott moved to EVP of Sales and Operations at StrataCom before helping found Juniper Networks in 1996.During his tenure, he served as chairman and CEO, growing the company to more than 10,000 employees in over 100 countries worldwide and $4 billion in revenue, and remains chairman today.In 2010, Scott and his wife Joanie founded 1440 Foundation and recently completed 1440 Multiversity, a state-of-the-art immersive learning destination set on a 75-acre redwood forest near Santa Cruz County, CA.What really stands out in this conversation is Scott's authenticity, his willingness to be vulnerable, and how much he genuinely cares about getting to the center of what's real.While Scott appears wildly successful on the surface, the passing of his father made him rethink how he was living his life.He realized the external rewards he was chasing weren't fulfilling anymore and forced himself to answer the question, "What really matters most to me?"Think about that question as you listen.