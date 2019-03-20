Finding Mastery
Brian Mackenzie, Human Performance Specialist
This week's conversation is with Brian Mackenzie, an expert in the development and application of custom protocols to optimize human health and performance.His work harnesses and integrates respiratory, movement, strength and endurance-based training approaches to elicit positive results.His protocols have been used to accelerate and raise both mental and physical performance in world-class Olympic and professional athletes, top executives, and elite military operators, as well as to improve the health for everyday people to those suffering from various chronic illnesses.Along with innovating the endurance, strength and conditioning paradigm, he has studied altitude, heat & cold exposure and breath work.Brian co-founded and created Power Speed Endurance (PSE), an online programming, coaching and educational platform that specializes in movement & skill development in sport.He also co-authored the books Power Speed Endurance, NYTimes Best Seller UnBreakable Runner, and most recently UnPlugged.