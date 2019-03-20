Finding Mastery
Bobbi Brown, Beauty Industry Titan
This week's conversation is with Bobbi Brown, a beauty industry titan, world-renowned makeup artist, best-selling author and serial entrepreneur.As a professional makeup artist, Bobbi created 10 simple lipsticks that evolved into a global beauty empire.At a time when stark contours and shiny red lips were in fashion, Bobbi designed cosmetics to highlight a woman's natural look, and introduced Bobbi Brown Essentials in 1991.This line of color cosmetics revolutionized the industry.In 1995, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics was acquired by The Estée Lauder Companies, where Bobbi served as Chief Creative Officer, building a billion-dollar brand.Unwilling to rest on her laurels, Bobbi has returned to her roots as an entrepreneur.Her latest endeavor is EVOLUTION_18, a line of lifestyle-inspired wellness products that launched in the Spring of 2018.What's been the key to her success?Bobbi just goes for it. She has an optimistic framework and isn't worried about things not working out.You don't need to have the slightest bit of interest in makeup to enjoy this conversation – Bobbi is as real as it gets and I hope her authenticity rubs off on you.