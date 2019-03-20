Finding Mastery
Forrest Griffin, UFC Hall of Famer
This week’s conversation is with Forrest Griffin, a retired mixed martial artist and a UFC Hall of Famer.A former Georgia Police Officer, Forrest got his shot at UFC Stardom on the first season of the Ultimate Fighter.He won the first season in a fight against Stephan Bonnar that helped put MMA on the map.The Ultimate Fighter Finale was a wild success and brought a lot of new attention to the UFC at a time when the sport was at a make or break point.Forrest went on to become a UFC Light Heavyweight World Champion and eventually was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.I had the pleasure of meeting Forrest for the first time at an event this past July - “Evel Live,” where motorsports icon Travis Pastrana honored legendary daredevil Evel Knievel by attempting three of his most dangerous feats in Las Vegas.We had a great conversation around what it takes to be mentally prepared inside the Octagon and I knew we needed to follow up with a podcast.Fighting can be a great metaphor for life.You get hit, you get knocked down, mistakes are made, but as Forrest makes clear, it’s all about how you react, how you adjust in those moments.Are you going to focus on the mistake or figure out how to survive and flourish from that point forward?Forrest has a unique perspective on life - while fighting can be an intense and violent sport, he’s light-hearted at his core and that definitely stands out in this conversation.Athletic Greens: The most complete supplement for a better you. With 75 ingredients covering 11 areas of health, it gives you the optimum nutrition you need to perform your best, everyday.Receive a free 20-count travel pack of Athletic Greens (valued at $99) with any purchase!Claim here: athleticgreens.com/findingmasteryWHOOP: Get Insight & Analysis into Your Body's Recovery, Strain, & Sleep with WHOOP. Join Now! Waterproof Strap. Monitor Strain. 24/7 Performance Tracking.Your first month of WHOOP FREE with the code FINDINGMASTERY at checkout!Claim here: https://www.whoop.com/findingmastery/Halo Neuroscience: Halo Sport, the first product from Halo Neuroscience, uses Neuropriming technology to improve the brain’s response to motor skill training. $100 off Halo Sport when you purchase via this Finding Mastery link: http://gethalosport.com/findingmastery