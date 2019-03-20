Finding Mastery
Marty Callner, Award-Winning Filmmaker
This week's conversation is with Marty Callner, an award winning Producer and Director.His diverse resume includes specials starring Chris Rock, The Rolling Stones, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Bette Midler, Jerry Seinfeld, Will Ferrell, Garth Brooks, Diana Ross, Britney Spears, and Robin Williams, to name a few.He is also the creator of the immensely popular and Emmy award winning HBO series, Hard Knocks, which gives viewers a look into the inner workings of NFL training camp.Marty has directed over 200 music videos, including such classics as Aerosmith's 'Crazy' starring Alicia Silverstone and Cher's 'If I Could Turn Back Time' filmed aboard the historic USS Missouri.He's earned five MTV Music Awards including 'Video of the Year' and forty-three Emmy nominations including Callner's back-to-back directorial nods for "Bette Midler: Diva Las Vegas" and "Garth Brooks: Live From Central Park".For Marty it all started with his learning to "dream big."His mom taught him that, "A man who doesn't build castles in the air doesn't build them anywhere."How cool is that thought?Marty is a risk taker, an innovator, and to this day he's looking for ways to reinvent himself.