Finding Mastery
John Brenkus, Producer, Director, TV Personality
This week's conversation is with John Brenkus, who has spent the last decade studying and popularizing the unique characteristics of the world's greatest athletes.A co-founder of BASE Productions, he is best known as the on-air host, co-creator and executive producer of ESPN's Emmy Award-winning show Sport Science, appearing in and producing over 1500 segments that have been featured on ABC and ESPN's enormous sports platform.John has been featured in coverage of The Super Bowl, Monday Night Football, the NBA Finals, Sunday Night Baseball, and The Masters just to name a few.Through Sport Science, John has appeared before 80 million people annually for the last decade, has won 6 Emmys, and has written a New York Times Best Seller "The Perfection Point."When John has an idea he goes for it.It makes sense then, that his philosophy is to: "Make something out of nothing."In this conversation we discuss what gives him the confidence to go for it and not let a fear of failure get in the way of pursuing his dreams.