John Donovan, AT&T Communications CEO
This week's conversation is with John Donovan, CEO of AT&T Communications.He's responsible for the bulk of AT&T's global telecommunications and video services businesses, including AT&T's Business, Entertainment, and Technology & Operations groups.AT&T is a global leader in telecommunications with 100 million U.S. consumer connections and millions of businesses, from the smallest companies to nearly all of the Fortune 1000.John manages over 250,000 people. Think about that for a second.What's the key to running an organization this large?For John, it starts with knowing his values and what he stands for.This creates a certain space that allows him to be grounded and present more often.In this conversation, John shares how he got so clear on who he is and what he's striving for.It took some difficult, lonely work to sort it out and I hope you are currently embracing that same process.