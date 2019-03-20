Finding Mastery
Javier Gómez, Champion Triathlete
This week’s conversation is with Javier Gómez, a Spanish triathlete.Since 2006, Javier has accumulated one of the best records in triathlon history.Javier is a 5x International Triathlete Union (ITU) World Champion, 2x Ironman 70.3 World Champion, a 9 time world ITU number 1, and won a Silver medal for Spain at the 2012 Summer Olympics in men's triathlon.Simply put, he is a legend in the sport.Javier is currently in the final stages of training for the Ironman World Championship, which will take place on October 13 in Kona, Hawaii. You can learn more about Javi's pursuit to win Kona here.For those unfamiliar with the Ironman, it consists of a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride, and 26.2 mile marathon run.No matter how you slice it, this endurance event is rugged, and that’s why I was so excited to talk with Javier about his experience preparing and training for it.Last year’s winner completed the race in just over 8 hours.That’s a lot of time for your mind to wander if you aren’t disciplined - and it’s something we discuss in this conversation.Javi shares how he manages positive and negative thoughts, his process for remaining calm, and how he overcomes intense pain during competition.So much of what goes into training and succeeding in endurance sports is applicable to other aspects of life.It requires persistence, an appreciation for the process, and a willingness to play the long game.This episode is brought to you by:Athletic Greens: Receive a free 20-count travel pack of Athletic Greens (valued at $99) with any purchase!Claim here: athleticgreens.com/findingmasteryWHOOP: Starting today you can join WHOOP for $30 a month, six month minimum to begin. The WHOOP membership service includes the WHOOP Strap 2.0, professional analytics via its mobile and web apps, and a powerful community of performance-minded individuals. To find out more about what they’re doing and join their program, click the link below!https://whoop.com/findingmastery