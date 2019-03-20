Finding Mastery
Aaron Bruno, AWOLNATION Founder and Lead Singer
This week's conversation is with Aaron Bruno, best known as the founder and lead singer of AWOLNATION.Formed in 2010, AWOLNATION crafted one of the most influential songs in years with the chart-topping, record-breaking track "Sail."The first single off the gold-certified full-length debut Megalithic Symphony, "Sail" was certified 6x platinum in the US and holds the record for the most weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by an independent artist, the second longest for any artist.Sail had a profound impact on me.We talk about that in the podcast - how his music helped me get the vibe right for a mindset training project that I was working onIt's amazing how music can do that. The same song can mean so many different things to so many different people.Different emotions, feelings, memories - and that's something we discuss - why music means so much to Aaron and why he's so passionate about it coming from an authentic place.It's clear how much Aaron loves music, but he wasn't always destined for stardom.He was a member of multiple bands that never made it and reached the point where others around him thought he should give it up.Think about that as you listen to this conversation.How well are you connected to what matters most to you - to the inner ache, that burning ache - and if you are - are you willing to give up just about everything else for it?