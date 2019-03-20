



Finding Mastery

Erik Vendt, 3x USA Swimming Olympian

This week's conversation is with Erik Vendt - a 3x USA swimming Olympian.He won a silver medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics and the 2004 Summer Olympics in the 400-meter individual medley. At the 2008 Summer Olympics, Vendt won a gold medal as a member of the U.S. 4×200-meter freestyle relay team.This is a fantastic conversation that shines light on some of the core themes that have emerged from Finding Mastery.Erik grew up loving swimming - so much so that he pushed all his chips in - and was determined to become an Olympian.And while he did in fact achieve his "goal" there was a cost to it.When swimming was over he felt void of passion and purpose - something all too familiar for many athletes when they reach the end of their playing days.For anyone who's gone through difficult transitions in life - I'm sure you'll be able to relate and for those currently facing a transition in your life - this is definitely a conversation worth your time.Erik's quest to find a new passion and purpose in life ultimately led him to WHOOP.In his role as Director of Performance, Erik works predominantly with the special forces community, specifically within a program called PTOF (preservation of force and family) focused on building a more resilient and ready war fighter.The idea is to improve their mental health, spiritual framework, and human performance and this is where WHOOP comes in.