Finding Mastery
Bob Wright, Former Vice Chairman of GE and CEO of NBC
This week's conversation is with Bob Wright, who served as vice chairman of General Electric and president, CEO, and chairman of NBC and NBC Universal from 1986 to 2007.Prior to that, he served as president of General Electric Financial Services and before that as president of Cox Cable Communications.Bob's had a diversified career in law, general management, marketing, and television and has been inducted into the Advertising, Broadcasting and Cable Halls of Fame.He is also the co-founder of Autism Speaks and founder of The Suzanne Wright FoundationBob's major focus right now is on The Suzanne Wright Foundation and his CodePurple campaign which are both fighting pancreatic cancer.In this conversation we touch on leadership, passion and accountability.