Finding Mastery
Rich Froning Jr., 4x Fittest Man on Earth
This week’s conversation is with Rich Froning Jr., dubbed the Fittest Man in History after winning four back-to-back individual CrossFit Games championships (2011-2014).He also won the worldwide Open for three consecutive years (2012-2014), and when he retired from individual competition after the 2014 season, he captained his affiliate’s team, CrossFit Mayhem Freedom, to two back-to-back Affiliate Cup championships in 2015 and 2016.When I mentioned to a couple of my friends that Rich was coming on, they raised their eyebrows and nodded, "That’s going to be a great one.”Rich’s point of view comes from being recognized as the best in the world at his craft.It’s clear Rich understands winning – and the costs associated with it.In Rich’s words: “To be the best in the world at anything, you’re not balanced. You can’t be balanced.”So if you knew that ahead of time, would you still pursue it? It’s a great question and why I love these conversations so much.They really make you think about who you are and what you value most – at least they do for me.This episode is brought to you by WHOOP and Athletic Greens.WHOOP: Starting today you can join WHOOP for $30 a month, six month minimum to begin. The WHOOP membership service includes the WHOOP Strap 2.0, professional analytics via its mobile and web apps, and a powerful community of performance-minded individuals. To find out more about what they’re doing and join their program, click the link below!https://whoop.com/findingmasteryExclusive offer for the Finding Mastery community -- Get your first month of WHOOP membership FREE with the promo code: "FINDINGMASTERY" at checkout!Athletic Greens: Receive a free 20-count travel pack of Athletic Greens (valued at $99) with any purchase!Claim here: athleticgreens.com/findingmastery