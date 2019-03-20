Finding Mastery
Bob Hurley, Hurley International Founder
This week's conversation is with Bob Hurley, founder and chairman of the global apparel brand, Hurley.Something I love about these Finding Mastery conversations is we get to learn from people at all stages, across unique fields of expertise.And in this conversation we get to learn from someone who built a globally recognized brand, which was acquired by Nike in 2002.Bob has made his work his play from the beginning.He started as a surf shop kid in Huntington Beach, shaping surf boards before acquiring the license to Billabong USA in 1982.In 1999, he started his own clothing brand embracing the spirit and creativity of youth.Bob has a phenomenal story to share and he opens up about how he built Hurley into the company that it is today, what his process looks like for making big decisions, and why he has a burning desire to be around "magic."He remains deeply involved in company operations today, except when "product-testing" in Indo or Fiji.