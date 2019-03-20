Finding Mastery
Andrew Zimmern, Chef and TV Personality
This week's conversation is with Andrew Zimmern, a four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, writer and teacher.Andrew is regarded as one of the most versatile and knowledgeable personalities in the food world. As the creator, executive producer and host of the Bizarre Foods franchise on Travel Channel, The Zimmern List and Andrew Zimmern's Driven by Food, he has explored culture through food in more than 170 countries.He has built a multi-faceted empire that promotes impactful ways to think about, create and live with food.On the surface Andrew is wildly successful – he's highly ambitious and has an insatiable curiosity for life but in this conversation he pulls back the curtain and we get to learn about a different side of him.Andrew's affinity for risk taking led him down a path that almost cost him his life.And that is at the heart of what this conversation is all about.Andrew holds nothing back.The pain he endured, what he ultimately learned about himself, and how it's impacted the work he does today.We all have challenges we're dealing with—whether it be issues at work, your personal life, addiction, searching for purpose, and I truly believe this conversation has something to offer for everyone.