Finding Mastery
Des Linden, 2018 Boston Marathon Winner
This week’s podcast is with Des Linden, a 2x Olympian, running the marathon for the U.S. in both the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.Her most significant achievement to date happened this year (2018) when she became the first American woman in 33 years to win the Boston Marathon.Prior to winning, she came in 4th last year (2017) and finished second by only two seconds in 2011 (a personal record at the time).Two seconds!Think about how crushing that could be. Everything you’ve worked so hard for is in striking distance only to miss by two seconds—if external outcomes are the primary measurement of success.Imagine the persistence and the mental fortitude required just to complete a marathon, then on top of that fight back and win the Boston Marathon seven years after having a PR but coming up just short of first place…That right there sets the tone for what this conversation is all about.We discuss everything from being comfortable with getting vulnerable, why she doesn’t get nervous before races, and how she manages her internal dialog.If there’s one thing I hope you take away from this conversation, it’s that Des is comfortable with who she is.In her words: “The thing I understand most is … myself”And having that understanding, that confidence is a very powerful thing. This episode is brought to you by WHOOP and Athletic Greens.WHOOP: Starting today you can join WHOOP for $30 a month, six month minimum to begin. The WHOOP membership service includes the WHOOP Strap 2.0, professional analytics via its mobile and web apps, and a powerful community of performance-minded individuals. To find out more about what they’re doing and join their program, click the link below!https://whoop.com/findingmasteryAthletic Greens: Receive a free 20-count travel pack of Athletic Greens (valued at $99) with any purchase!Claim here: athleticgreens.com/findingmastery