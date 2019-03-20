My Queue

Podcast / Finding Mastery
Finding Mastery
Finding Mastery
Peter Park, Fitness and Wellness Coach
This week’s conversation is with Peter Park, founder of the Platinum brand and co-owner of the Platinum Fitness Summerland facility in Santa Barbara, California.He brings to this conversation a history rich of stories from the frontier. A blend of his own limit pushing achievements and 23 years of experience training elite athletes, big-screen celebrities, top touring musicians, and recreation folks that are serious about their fitness, mobility, and longevity.Peter has trained the best of the best -- Lance Armstrong, Kelly Slater (11x World Champion surfer), Lakey Peterson (currently #1 in the world right now for professional surfing), 2017 Major League Baseball MVP Giancarlo Stanton, and motocross game changers Chad Reed and Ken Roczen are among the athletes that Peter has nurtured through various stages of their careers.Peter recently authored a book called “Rebound” on Foundation Training, which lengthens and strengthens the back body, equaling out one’s total body strength, posture, flexibility, and overall body awareness.In this conversation we discuss what he’s learned from training the best in the world, why Peter struggles with the idea of balance, and what cancer has taught him about embracing every moment.I hope you can appreciate Peter’s humility and as a friend of Peter's, I hope you get a sense of the man he his, far more than the craft he's mastering…. see if you can dig into what he's searching for, how he goes about it, and why it matters so much to him.This episode is brought to you by WHOOP and Athletic Greens.WHOOP: Starting today you can join WHOOP for $30 a month, six month minimum to begin. The WHOOP membership service includes the WHOOP Strap 2.0, professional analytics via its mobile and web apps, and a powerful community of performance-minded individuals. To find out more about what they’re doing and join their program, click the link below!https://whoop.com/findingmasteryAthletic Greens: Receive a free 20-count travel pack of Athletic Greens (valued at $99) with any purchase!Claim here: athleticgreens.com/findingmastery
