Finding Mastery
David, Special Operations Sniper
This week's conversation is with David (leaving his last name out for security purposes.)He's been a top special operations sniper for more than 10 years. David has four combat tours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom Afghanistan and one tour in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.During the last 21 years he has served in a variety of leadership roles that include; Fire Team Leader, Senior Weapons Sergeant, Tactics and Weapons instructor, Team Sergeant Air Operations NCOIC.David's won countless awards along the way and just won the USASOC Sniper competition (top completion for snipers in all branches of special ops).He's been asked multiple times how he won and he attributes it to his mental game!This conversation is a treat.We get to learn from someone truly on the razor's edge; putting his life on the line. We talk about what goes through his mind in the most pivotal moments, where everything is at stake, including his and others' lives around him.We discuss the difficulties that come with transitioning back and forth between combat and every day life, his addiction to adrenaline, and how he manages dealing with some of the difficult sights and sounds he's witnessed.I have the utmost respect for the people who choose to serve our country and put their lives on the line to protect others and I hope this conversation gives you a glimpse into what that sacrifice is really all about.