Finding Mastery
Brett Campbell, Serial Entrepreneur
This week's conversation is with Brett Campbell, a serial entrepreneur.He's currently the CEO of Harvey Partners, focused on assisting new innovative businesses move from startup to business ready.Brett knew he wanted to run his own business from an early age and this conversation sheds light on his experiences along the way: from learning the ropes working for his uncle, going out on his own, selling his first business, and mentoring others, Brett has seen it all. Today, Brett has a reached a level of financial security where he need not work another day, but he loves what he does and can't envision himself waking up without heading into the office.At one point in the conversation I asked Brett what advice he would give someone considering starting their own business.He said: "I get a lot of people coming to me saying, 'Hey look I've got this really good idea and hey here's an MVP but would you invest in this? I've only got part time because I'm still working. I don't really want to…' That's when I turn away. If you're not totally invested in this, how can I invest in this?" What I loved about that is it's the exact same thing Alex Fiance, managing partner at Kairos said on our new audio series, "The Process."Pretty cool. One who's much further along his journey, another at the beginning yet both seeing things the same way.If you haven't had a chance, I hope you'll check out The Process. We recently released episode 3 and it's been such a fun learning experience for me.