Finding Mastery
Rich Roll, Plantpowered Wellness Advocate & Ultra-Athlete
This week's podcast is unique. It's a follow up with Rich Roll but it's more of a casual conversation between friends than an interview. I also speak quite a bit more than a typical Finding Mastery podcast. Rich is a friend and each time we have one of these conversations we always seem to end up taking the discussion somewhere new.For those of you unfamiliar with Rich, he's a plantpowered wellness advocate, bestselling author, ulltra-athlete & podcast host.Rich inspired me to start my own podcast a few years ago after I had such an enjoyable experience being a guest on his podcast. He was a previous guest on Finding Mastery – episode #018 – where we predominantly discussed how pain was the main catalyst for the positive changes he's made in his life.In this conversation we share some of our takeaways from guests we've both had a chance to interview, discuss how to combat perfectionism and the three pillars of a psychological framework that are really important to pay attention to: optimism, control, and grit.Hope you enjoy it!