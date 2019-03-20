Finding Mastery
Jim DiMatteo, Retired US Navy Captain
This week’s podcast is with Jim DiMatteo.After graduating from the University of California Berkeley in 1986, Jim followed in his father’s and brother’s footsteps and joined the US Navy where he began an unprecedented Naval Aviation career.He retired as a Captain and has amassed nearly 5,000 hours in 5 different fighter aircraft (F/A-18, F-16, F-14, F-5, A-4) in over twenty-five years of service.After extensive combat flight time in Desert Storm, Jim was recruited into the prestigious TOPGUN Adversary squadron. It was there that he accumulated more TOPGUN Adversary flight time than anyone in the history of the US Navy and Marine Corps.He was awarded numerous accolades, including US Navy Fighter Pilot of the Year and US Navy Adversary Pilot of the Year.After retiring, he became the first Race Director in America for Red Bull and the U.S. Director of Aviation for Brietling.Jim was recently inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame for his lifetime achievements in aviation.In this conversation, we discuss how he prepares to make decisions under duress, the role visualization has played in his success, and the most dangerous moments for any fighter pilot.Jim has lost many loved ones and peers due to the nature of how dangerous his craft is.He has a refreshing perspective on the things that matter most in life and I hope that rubs off on you in this conversation. This episode is brought to you by Athletic Greens.Receive a free 20-count travel pack of Athletic Greens (valued at $99) with any purchase!Claim here: athleticgreens.com/findingmasterySupport for Finding Mastery also brought to you by Health IQ:Health IQ uses science & data to secure lower rates on life insurance for health conscious people including runners, cyclists, strength trainers, vegans, and more.Learn more and get a free quote at healthiq.com/findingmastery