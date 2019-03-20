Finding Mastery
Conor Dwyer, American Swimmer and Olympic Gold Medalist
This week’s conversation is with American Swimmer and Olympic Gold Medalist Conor Dwyer.You wouldn’t know it looking at him now, with his 6’5”, athletic frame, three Olympic medals and four World Championships titles to his name, but success in the pool didn’t come easily to Conor. He was a multi-sport athlete throughout his youth, settling into swimming as his main focus late in high school. He was good but never quite great and the self described ‘very late bloomer’ struggled to get any collegiate coach to look his way as graduation approached. Unlike most of his teammates now on the U.S. National Swim Team there were no red carpet swim scholarships rolled out in his direction. But what Conor may have lacked in head-turning results early in his career he made up for with a gut- wrenching work ethic. What changed for Conor? His mindset. His environment. His training.In this conversation, we discuss how Conor transformed his swimming career: from unrecruited to winning multiple gold medals at the Olympic Games, I hope this conversation reminds you that success doesn’t come early to everyone.Conor is a great example of what happens to those who build up the capacity to persevere until they get where they want.This episode is brought to you by Athletic Greens.Receive a free 20-count travel pack of Athletic Greens (valued at $99) with any purchase!Claim here: athleticgreens.com/findingmasterySupport for Finding Mastery also brought to you by Health IQ:Health IQ uses science & data to secure lower rates on life insurance for health conscious people including runners, cyclists, strength trainers, vegans, and more.Learn more and get a free quote at healthiq.com/findingmastery