Finding Mastery
Admiral Bill Owens, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Red Bison Advisory Group
This week’s conversation is with Admiral Bill Owens on leadership, courage, and relationships.Bill is currently the executive chairman and co-founder of Red Bison Advisory Group, a company which identifies opportunities with proven enterprises in China, the Middle East, and the United States and creates dynamic partnerships focusing on: natural resources (oil, gas and fertilizer plants), real estate, and information, communication and technology.He was previously chairman the board of CenturyLink Telecom, the third largest telecommunications company in the United States and was also on the advisory board at SAP USA.The list goes on and on of important businesses that Bill has been involved with.Bill began his career as a nuclear submariner. He served on four strategic nuclear-powered submarines and three nuclear attack submarines, including tours as commanding officer aboard the USS Sam Houston and USS City of Corpus Christi. Owens spent a total of 4,000 days (more than 10 years) aboard submarines, including duty in Vietnam.He was appointed to vice chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, the second-ranking military office in the United States, by Bill Clinton in March 1994.It’s through these experiences – serving both in combat and in Washington that has given Bill a unique perspective on the world.What’s become a common theme in these conversations is the guests have clarity. They know where they came from and what they stand for.Bill sees himself as a utilitarian. A person who seeks the greatest good for the greatest number.In this conversation, Bill discusses how he came to live by those principles and shares some incredible stories from serving abroad and beyond.It takes courage and conviction to make many of the decisions Bill has been faced with and we dive into what being courageous comes down to.We also discuss what it will take for companies to be successful in the rapidly evolving digital world and why having a mindset that embraces change will be vital going forward.It was truly a treat getting to spend time with Bill.This episode is brought to you by Athletic Greens.Receive a free 20-count travel pack of Athletic Greens (valued at $99) with any purchase!Claim here: athleticgreens.com/findingmasterySupport for Finding Mastery also brought to you by Health IQ:Health IQ uses science & data to secure lower rates on life insurance for health conscious people including runners, cyclists, strength trainers, vegans, and more.Learn more and get a free quote at healthiq.com/findingmastery