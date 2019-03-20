Finding Mastery
Daymond John, CEO and Founder of FUBU
This week's conversation is with entrepreneur Daymond John on the power of clarity, vision, and imagery.From street hustle -- to Shark Tank to being a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, he has become globally recognized for his relentless commitment to promoting and supporting entrepreneurs. Daymond initially made his mark as the entrepreneur and branding expert behind the groundbreaking lifestyle brand, FUBU (which eclipsed more than $6 billion in global retail sales).He started a global brand from the basement of his mother’s house.Today, the streetwear market that FUBU pioneered is a $20 billion dollar industry.In this conversation we discuss what has been the driving force behind Daymond’s success, his process for setting goals, and why having clarity is so important to him.In every single of these conversations I ask the guest if they have a guiding philosophy that shapes their life. Daymond likes to ask people if they can describe themselves in 2-5 words. When you’re able to be that concise, it leads to some serious clarity.In Daymond’s words: “If you don’t know what you stand for, when you walk into a room, you leave it up to us to interpret who you are.”This episode is brought to you by Athletic Greens.Receive a free 20-count travel pack of Athletic Greens (valued at $99) with any purchase!Claim here: athleticgreens.com/findingmasterySupport for Finding Mastery also brought to you by Health IQ:Health IQ uses science & data to secure lower rates on life insurance for health conscious people including runners, cyclists, strength trainers, vegans, and more.Learn more and get a free quote at healthiq.com/findingmastery